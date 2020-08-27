17k lethal doses of fentanyl seized after police pursuit through Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police recovered a “large amount” of fentanyl and US currency during the arrest of two men Wednesday following a short pursuit through Avondale.
According to a CPD release, Gang Unit officers witnessed two occupants of a black Kia engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction in Avondale.
The occupants were driver Antonio Wright and passenger Darrel Berry, police say.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but Wright fled southbound on Burnet Avenue. In the process he ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
The occupant of that vehicle, as well as Wright and Berry, sustained minor injuries, officers at the scene said Wednesday.
Berry and Wright were taken into custody.
At the scene, police recovered 35 grams of fentanyl and nearly $10,000 as well as a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.
The DEA classifies two milligrams of fentanyl as a lethal dose.
Wright is currently on parole for aggravated robbery, police say.
He faces additional drug trafficking and weapon possession charges as well as two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and felony failure to comply.
Berry faces one count of drug trafficking.
