KDE gets 12K phone calls over fall sports meeting, some threats

First, the KHSAA Board of Control voted to keep the fall sports schedule, it had already voted on. Then, Governor Beshear decided not to overrule it. Next, local boards of education voted to play. For example, JCPS voted 5-to-2 to accept an adjusted schedule that started slightly later than the rest of the state. Just as coaches and teams started getting confident, the KDE called a special meeting to discuss it all.