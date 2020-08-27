Louisville City FC signs Stanford star

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The PAC 12 was one of the NCAA conferences that postponed all fall sports. A move that has landed Louisville City FC a talented Cardinal.
Arda Bulut, a senior at Stanford, left Palo Alto early for a chance to play professional soccer.
“The decision point came for me just with the uncertainty of what was going on with COVID and everything else surrounding it,” Bulut said. “I will be finishing my degree on line and I’ll be done by December.”
He could be on the pitch for LouCity when they visit St. Louis FC on Saturday night.
“I definitely think this is a trend that you’re gonna see.,” Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth said. “I mean today, last week, the number of college players that are calling and wanting two things. They want to come out and sign a contract, number one, and guys just wanting to come train.”
Bulut was a member of the Cardinal 2017 NCAA Championship team.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.