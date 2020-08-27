New Albany police looking for missing teen

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Kamryn Bowman.
The boy is said to be 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Bowman has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.
Bowman was last seen on Thursday at about 12:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call New Albany police at (812) 944-6411 or 911.
