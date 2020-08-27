Pandemic affecting the number of kids getting back-to-school vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - August is National Immunization Awareness Month and doctors are urging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on those back-to-school shots, even if school is at home this year.
Orlando Health did a national survey which found that 84% of parents believe vaccines are the best way to protect their kids from infectious diseases, but 75% are nervous to take them to the pediatrician’s office, becaus of COVID-19.
Dr. Sally Goza says, “The last thing we need during a COVID pandemic is to have an outbreak of a vaccine preventable like measles or even the influenza.”
Vaccination rates are coming back, after a sharp dip in March and April, but doctors are still worried.
The Department of Health and Human Services recently amended police to allow pharmacists in all 50 states to give the childhood vaccines, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says it prefers families use pediatricians. That’s because they also perform annual physicals and mental health screenings during appointments.
