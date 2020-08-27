Report: 11-year-old missing in Massachusetts

(WAVE) - Investigators in Massachusetts are looking for an 11-year-old girl who is missing from Grafton.
Madeline Veech was last seen on Thursday leaving her home at the Bruce Hollow housing complex around 5 p.m., a post on the Grafton Police Department’s Facebook page says.
Veech was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with black leggings. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes and is about 4′10″ tall and 80 pounds.
Call 911 or the Grafton Police Department at (508) 839-2858 if you have any information on her whereabouts.
