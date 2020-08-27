‘Severely decomposed’ body found in Ohio River near Chickasaw Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A decomposing human body was found floating in the Ohio River Thursday evening, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Officers were dispatched to the river near Chickasaw Park where someone saw the body around 6:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
A death investigation is being conducted to determine the gender and approximate age of the person, though Smiley confirmed the body was “suffering from severe decomposition.”
No other details were provided in regard to the death investigation.
