ALERT DAY: Isolated tornado threat south of Louisville this evening

- TODAY AND TONIGHT
- Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. EDT for many of our Southern and Central Kentucky counties
- 1″-3″ of rain tonight in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and storms that are the remnants of Hurricane Laura move through WAVE Country this evening. The isolated tornado threat with this will be closer to the Tennessee border, mainly south of Louisville. That threat ends by 10 p.m., with rain ending by 2 a.m.
A cold front passing through tomorrow will trigger additional scattered storm chances along and south of the Ohio River after lunch. Most of us will be done with this storm chance by 6 p.m. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Drier air surging in Saturday night will make it feel much more comfortable by Sunday morning, allowing low temperatures to slide back down into the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be a mainly dry and comfortable day with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. It looks like any sort of storm chance will hold off until late in the day, or by evening most likely.
After a few rounds of storms Monday through Thursday we’ll start to see this pattern break in time for Oaks and Derby Days next week. While we can’t take out the storm chance from either of those days completely at the moment, it does look to be an isolated chance at best with highs in the lower 80s.
