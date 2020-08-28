Another phase of co-immunity testing underway at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health has prepared to launch another round of co-immunity testing and needs participants to learn more about COVID-19 and the effects it has on the Louisville Community.
Early rounds of UofL Health’s co-immunity project provided important information on COVID-19 in Louisville.
The co-immunity research project is aimed at figuring out where COVID-19 is and where it has been in Louisville.
Phase II is already underway, and another round of community testing will look to gather even more information.
It starts with an invitation to participate from UofL Health. They are hopeful this round of testing will result in high testing numbers.
With controversial opinions on masks and asymptomatic people, UofL Health believes this round of testing could provide more answers, by getting a wide range of participants.
“We’re catching anyone who is sick right now, but also who may have had it in the past and weren’t able to get tested,” Rachel Keith, of UofL’s Brown Envirome Institute, said. “In particular, this type of design is set up to understand that asymptomatic person.”
UofL Health is hopeful anyone who receives an invite to participate responds.
To learn more about the co-immunity project, click here.
