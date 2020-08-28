1 dead in single-car crash in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Hwy 42 in Prospect that happened Friday night.
The single-car crash happened in the 10600 block of U.S. 42, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed. He said the driver, a man, appeared to have lost control of his car while driving eastbound on the highway. He went off the right side of the road, hit a concrete mailbox, rolled his car, and struck a fence.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Mitchell said the passenger’s injuries are life-threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
