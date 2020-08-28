Family continues search for answers as Fairfield Twp. man remains missing

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search continues for a Fairfield Township man who went missing in May. His family says they are desperate for answers.
It’s been 97 days and counting since anyone has heard from Michael McKenney.
“It’s been really stressful. Tomorrow’s his birthday. He’ll be 29,” said Yalonda Middleton, McKenny’s mother.
McKenney’s mother is devastated she won’t be able to celebrate it with her son. The last time she spoke to him was May 22, when she says he packed up to go camping at Hueston Woods.
“He hasn’t contacted any family. He hasn’t spent any money so obviously we are fearing the worst,” said Middleton.
A few days after McKenney was reported missing, his car was found abandoned at Hueston Woods with his tablet and phone still inside. Several searches have come up empty, but the family isn’t giving up hope/ They are planning to do another search this Sunday.
“Michael’s friends told me that he would be known to camp in the deep woods, so if for some reason he’s hurt or something’s wrong, he could still be out there,” Middleton explained.
Middleton says each passing day not knowing where her son is have been torture for her and her family. Every day she wears a shirt depicting her son’s face along with decals on her car hoping someone will give her the answers needed to locate McKenney.
She also recently just started a GoFundMe page hoping to raise enough money to hire a private investigator.
“People shouldn’t just vanish like this, you know. It’s driving me crazy. He’s somewhere and I need to know where. His family misses him,” said Middleton.
The search for Mckenney will be Sunday in Hueston Woods at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come out and help.
His family is asking if anyone has a drone to bring that as well to help with the search.
In the meantime if you know anything about McKenney’s whereabouts contact the Fairfield Township Police Department at (513) 887-4406.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.