FORECAST: Alert Day this afternoon and evening

- TODAY: The remnants of Laura bring heavy rain, gusty winds, severe storm threat
- SATURDAY: Cold front triggers additional showers & thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The remnants of Hurricane Laura move through today, bringing rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few stronger storms. A small, isolated tornado threat is possible mainly south of Louisville in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. More rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds. Mainly along and south of I-64. The intense rainfall could lead to brief flash flooding. Use caution.
A cold front passing through tomorrow will trigger additional scattered storm chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Becoming noticeably less-humid by the afternoon north to south.
Clouds break up tomorrow evening as temperatures drop into the low 60s. Much more comfortable of a night.
Sunday will remain pleasant overall with increasing clouds later in the day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.