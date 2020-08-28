FORECAST: Alert Day this afternoon and evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The remnants of Hurricane Laura move through today, bringing rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few stronger storms. A small, isolated tornado threat is possible mainly south of Louisville in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. More rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds. Mainly along and south of I-64. The intense rainfall could lead to brief flash flooding. Use caution.