FORECAST: Spotty showers, warm and muggy

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SATURDAY - Isolated showers and storms possible as a cold front moves south
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front will push through the area Today, which could trigger additional isolated showers and storms mainly south of I-64 after lunch. Those that miss out on the rain will see a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Drier and less humid air moves into the area tonight making it feel much more comfortable by Sunday morning. This will allow low temperatures to slide back down into the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds increase on Sunday as another disturbance heads our way. Rain chances increase late afternoon into the evening to the southwest of Louisville. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain, heavy at times, becomes likely Sunday night as a warm front and disturbance move through WAVE Country. Lows will be in the 60s.
After a few rounds of storms Monday through Thursday, we’ll start to see this pattern break in time for Oaks and Derby Days next week. It looks mostly dry at this point with highs in the low 80s.
