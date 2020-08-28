Highlands bars file class-action lawsuit against Governor Beshear

On Friday, the owners of Dundee Tavern and The Back Door combined to file a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear. The 21-page document accuses Beshear’s new coronavirus guidelines for bars to be unconstitutional, asking the state for compensation for income lost. On August 11, bars in Kentucky were allowed to reopen after a second forced closure but were required to stop serving alcohol and 10 p.m. and to close at 11 p.m.