Ky. Board of Education pushes KHSAA for more options for sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the rumors of cancelation, the Kentucky Board of Education said the special meeting that was called Friday was not intended to overturn the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s decision to allow sports to resume.
Instead, the board wanted to discuss the KHSAA plan to make sure it was well thought out for the safety of high school athletes. During the meeting, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett explained their planning process from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until now.
”We have developed, revised, trashed, envisioned about 40 plans of how we would start,” Tackett explained. “We’ve had routine conversations with both the governor’s office and the lieutenant governor’s office, none of that from either side has been anything but top-line profession.”
State Health Director Dr. Steven Stack also shared remarks about the unknowns of COVID-19.
”That multisystem inflammatory disease that I didn’t talk about, thank goodness it’s only hit just a very small number of people,” Dr. Stack said. “But I will tell you it took 2 to 3 months for it to start showing up in people, so we really don’t know because we’re only six months into this.”
Stack added that Kentucky still has a chance to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
”Things are changing so quickly,” Stack added. “If other people want to charge ahead faster than we do, we have the opportunity to learn from their painful experiences.”
The Kentucky Board of Education unanimously approved a motion that will let them submit a letter to KHSAA to consider additional options for high-contact sports.
