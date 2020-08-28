Louisville family works to bring late husband home from the Philippines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charles Pyles’ family has worked to bring his remains back to his hometown of Louisville, KY for more than a hundred days.
The Army veteran had a passion for travel. For many years, his family said Pyles would take long trips across the world. His latest adventure landed him in the Philippines. But the 77-year-old never made it home.
“He had a wonderful life,” Pyles’ wife Doris said. “He had a beautiful family, he loved his grandchildren, his children. I don’t think he missed anything that he wanted to do, it’s not that. But he wants to be home. I do know that.”
Pyles flew out of the Louisville International Airport on February 14. Some time in April, his family believes he became ill with COVID-19. On May 12, his friends called Doris with the news that he passed away.
She said his wishes were to be cremated and flown back to Louisville, KY. What seems like a simple request has turned into a nightmare for Pyles’ grieving family.
“Never in my wildest dreams thought it would turn into a nightmare but it is.” Doris said. “Because everybody that you speak with says well maybe we can do that, but I’ll have to check. And so far, I really know even know where he is.”
The U.S. Embassy usually helps when an American dies abroad. Pyles’ family said they reached out for months and have been turned in numerous directions.
Doris said she still has hope she can carry out his final wishes of putting his ashes next to his parents at a Shively cemetery.
“Until he’s back I will not be well,” she said. “None of us will be.”
The State Department said embassies may face delays due to local conditions or coronavirus-related challenges.
