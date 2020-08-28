Louisville Omni Hotel reopens after 5-month COVID shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be no spectators at the Kentucky Derby, but the towering Omni Hotel is ready to welcome guests anyway.
Hoping to attract weekend travelers or maybe locals seeking a relaxing staycation, the 30-story Omni is back in business after shutting down in March because of COVID-19.
“We’ve become experts in laundry, housekeeping, food and beverage, trying our best to work to try to get open,” Omni Sales and Marketing Director Eamon O’Brien said. “Being in the hospitality industry, trying to take care of our guests and trying to open as effectively as we can, that’s the first step to move forward.”
The hotel is expecting about 250 weekend guests, far short of the full house of 1,200 to 1,800.
Much of the ground floor is still boarded over after damage done to 40 custom windows during violent protests in recent months.
”We still have 14 left to replace that haven’t come in yet,” Omni General Manager Scott Stuckey said. “So that’s why you still see part of the hotel boarded up.”
After furloughing 450 full- and part-time employees in March, hotel management originally hoped to reopen in June. Eighty workers have been called back so far.
“It was kind of shocking not to have to get up and come into work,” employee Jonathan Mello said. “But you know, I’m just happy to get back to a sense of normalcy now.”
But downtown hotel occupancy is far from normal. Hovering around just 10 to 20 percent, it is way off pre-COVID numbers of 65 to 75 percent, according to Louisville Tourism President Karen Williams.
”I think on so many fronts,” Williams said, “it’s not only exciting for the Omni and their team, it really was something we celebrated internally here at Louisville Tourism.”
