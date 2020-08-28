Man, son describe carjacking, catching suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple hours after his son was carjacked at gunpoint, a Louisville man got a dangerous suspect off the streets.
Dakota Kendall told WAVE 3 News what happened Thursday in Hillview.
“He pulled an AR out of his pants, points it at me and says, ‘Give me everything,’” Kendall, 19, said. “I told him, ‘No.’ Then, he cocked it and said, ‘I’m going to (shoot) you if you don’t.’”
Kendall told investigators he was trying to make some money by picking people up and driving them where they need to go. But 18-year old Bruno Castillo Juarez had a different idea. He ended up taking off in the Kendall’s new Honda, police said.
“It was a scary moment, I’ll give ya that,” Kendall said.
When Kendall told his father what happened, he took his son under his wing and matters into his own hands. The two hopped into Barry Kendall’s car and drove off looking for Juarez.
“I had to go do something about it,” the elder Kendall said. “We rode around for about two and a half hours, went everywhere we could think of checking, saw the guy pass us on Mudd Lane, stomped it and took off after him.”
Barry Kendall said nothing was going to keep him from protecting his family and his property. He said Juarez eventually veered off the road and into a business while trying to get away from the Kendalls.
“We jumped out the truck, caught him and held him down until the police got there,” he said.
LMPD confirmed to WAVE 3 News that Juarez is suspected of another carjacking that happened last week. A mother was left stranded with her 2-year-old child late at night.
The Kendalls said they’re not vigilantes; they just want to remind Louisvillians to watch their surroundings.
“When it comes to my family, I’ll do anything I have to do,” Barry Kendall said. “He could’ve been shot, acidentally went off, anything could’ve happened.”
