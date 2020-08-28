New bourbon distillery launching in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new distillery is heading to Bullitt County, joining some of the big bourbon names already there. Clermont Distilling Company plans to build a new distillery, lodging, and other tourist attractions right off I-65 next to the Bullitt County Fairgrounds.
Governor Andy Beshear announced the new distillery on Thursday.
The distilling company will have 55 acres of land total on both sides of KY 245. The distillery operations will take up about 15 acres of the property.
Developer Lee Wilburn is a founder of the new distilling company. He said the idea has always been a dream and he believes the location right off I-65 is perfect. Wilburn also said the land for the project has been held by the same family for over 90 years and became available at the right time.
“This is like the front door to the whole [bourbon trail] thing,” he told WAVE 3 News in a phone interview.
Wilburn said they are planning to have a 36-inch continuous still, giving them a chance to produce up to 50,000 barrels per year. They also plan to bring in other established brands and contract distilling.
As a fifth-generation Kentuckian, he wants to make sure the distillery showcases and focuses on Kentucky.
“We do have a different opportunity to showcase not only our product but all of the things again our restaurants and all of these are going to be Kentucky products and about Kentucky heritage.”
Wilburn said they will break ground on the distillery next spring.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said he’s looking forward to seeing how it will help the economy and tourism in the area.
“I couldn’t be more excited, especially for our community here in Bullitt county,” Summers said. “It’s something we’ll all be proud of for generations to come.”
The distillery will provide 22 full-time jobs, paying an average of $56 per hour.
Summers says the county already has plans to expand Highway 245 to make it a scenic corridor. He believes this distillery will fit right in with that.
“It anchors our ability to be able to bring people to Bullitt County to show them what we really are in this community,” Summers said.
There are no renderings for the project because they are still in the early phases of planning and designing, but Wilburn said there will be soon.
