Old Louisville shooting under investigation after victim shows up at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man showed up to University Hospital after being shot and LMPD officers are investigating what led to the shooting.
Dispatchers were called about a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Breckinridge Street, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
As detectives responded to the scene, a man believed to be the victim in the shooting was brought to the hospital “by private means,” Mitchell said.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
