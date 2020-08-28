Old Louisville shooting under investigation after victim shows up at UofL Hospital

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Old Louisville on W. Breckinridge Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | August 28, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 8:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man showed up to University Hospital after being shot and LMPD officers are investigating what led to the shooting.

Dispatchers were called about a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Breckinridge Street, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

As detectives responded to the scene, a man believed to be the victim in the shooting was brought to the hospital “by private means,” Mitchell said.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

