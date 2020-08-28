Person tests positive for COVID-19 at Hardin County elementary school

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A person at a Hardin County Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Hardin County Schools superintendent Teresa Morgan said the person who tested positive was an individual at North Park Elementary School and was asked to isolate and monitor for symptoms.
Morgan said students and staff who were around the person have been notified.
The letter stated parents should monitor their students and perform a daily assessment to check for a fever 100.4 or higher, new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, new rash or GI symptoms before sending them to school.
Morgan said the school would be cleaned for and Group B students would return on Friday. Group A students will return on Aug. 31.
