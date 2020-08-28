Sean Moth resigns from UofL Athletics

“Sean has been an amazing ambassador for Cardinal Athletics over the last 21 years while serving as the voice and face at many of our sporting and athletic department events,” said UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra in a statement from the university. “As a lifelong fan, there are only a few voices that comes to mind on behalf of the Cardinals and Sean’s is at the top of the list for me. For many of us, his voice is all our kids have known. We thank him for his hard work and dedication to Cardinal Athletics and look forward to continuing our partnership calling baseball games in the spring.”