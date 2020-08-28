Sean Moth resigns from UofL Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man whose voice has informed the fans at University of Louisville athletic events for over two decades is leaving the program.
Since 1999, Sean Moth had served as public address announcer for UofL’s football, volleyball and the men’s and women’s basketball programs. He also was the emcee for a number of UofL banquets and special events.
A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Moth had previously worked in sports information for nine years, was a member of UofL’s marketing department. The university announced Friday that Moth resigned his position.
“Sean has been an amazing ambassador for Cardinal Athletics over the last 21 years while serving as the voice and face at many of our sporting and athletic department events,” said UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra in a statement from the university. “As a lifelong fan, there are only a few voices that comes to mind on behalf of the Cardinals and Sean’s is at the top of the list for me. For many of us, his voice is all our kids have known. We thank him for his hard work and dedication to Cardinal Athletics and look forward to continuing our partnership calling baseball games in the spring.”
UofL said Moth was one of 43 athletics staff members that had been on furlough since late May. The furloughs occurred at the same time 53 other positions were eliminated.
The school says Moth’s resignation was for personal reasons and that he will continue to be the radio play-by-play broadcaster for Cardinal baseball, a position he has held for the last 20 seasons.
UofL is seeking a new public address announcer for Cardinal Athletics to start work with the Western Kentucky football game on Sept. 12. Those wanting to apply can express their interest and provide samples of work by emailing PA@GoCards.com.
