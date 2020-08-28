Teen arrested in David Boggs’ shooting death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday, accused of killing David Boggs.
The boy has not been identified because he is a minor.
He’s been charged with murder, robbery and wanton endangerment.
Police said Boggs, 50, of Prospect, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of South 40th Street on Aug. 10.
Boggs, a father of four, was a senior partner of an executive search firm.
LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder was asked about Boggs’ death during a press conference on Aug. 13 to announce a federal task force to tackle the carjacking problem in Louisville.
Schroeder said he could not provide many details but said, “Over the course of years you’ve seen us create things like safe spots for people to exchange information. We have seen the various sales websites, whether it be the one you mentioned or a variety of others, use these tools to lure people to be robbed and I think that’s probably what you’re looking at there, is probably a robbery that went bad.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.