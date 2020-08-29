Attorney: R&B singer R Kelly attacked in federal detention

By AP | August 29, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:15 AM

CHICAGO (AP) - The lawyer for R. Kelly says the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Attorney Steve Greenberg says in a Thursday tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday.

Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly’s injuries.

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t confirm or deny Greenberg’s report of the attack on Kelly.

The 53-year-old singer faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls.

