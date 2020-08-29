Cincinnati chili, blueberry maple bourbon among flavors at cider festival this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Sycamore Township brewery isn’t letting COVID-19 stop them from welcoming the beginning of fall.
This weekend, March First Brewing will host its socially distanced “Ciderpalooza.” The fall event typically draws in about 1,000 people throughout the day. But this year, they say the pandemic will limit that number.
More than 30 different craft ciders will be available to try from 11 breweries across the country. Cider flavors include blueberry maple bourbon, bananas foster, Asian pear with ginger, Chinese 5 spice and even Cincinnati chili.
The breweries will be spread out across the brewery taproom. March First says it will utilize its main and back taproom, beer garden, parking lot and front patio to allow for social distancing. This way, they say, will cut down on people congregating in line.
“The number-one thing we want everyone to know is we are doing everything that we can to make it a safe environment, a safe place to spread out and enjoy themselves at a live event,” said March First Marketing Manager Josh Engel.
The brewery, located at 7885 E. Kemper Rd., is Cincinnati’s only brewery, cidery and distillery. The name “March First” pays tribute to the date Ohio was founded, March 1st, 1803.
Ciderpalooza is Saturday from Noon-10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $3 for each 5oz pour, or 10 for $25. There will also be pizza from their kitchen and food from El Cardenal Taquería for purchase.
