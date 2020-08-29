Crawford County woman charged with murder following shooting in Birdseye

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - One woman has been arrested following a shooting Friday evening in Crawford County that killed one man.
Lisa Harris, 57, has been charged with one count of murder in relation to a shooting Friday in Birdseye, Indiana.
According to Indiana State Police, officers responded to a shooting at around 8:50 p.m. at a residence on North Dillard Road in Birdseye. Preliminary investigation showed that Lisa Harris shot Michael Harris, 56, both from Newburgh.
The relationship between the two was not given by police.
Michael Harris was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital by Crawford County EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Lisa Harris is currently booked at the Crawford County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.