Crothersville police officer “heading home” after crash with semi

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A positive update to pass along on the progress of a Crothersville police officer who was hit by semi while sitting in his car earlier this month.
Officer Michael Weiler shared two words on his social media page on Friday. Weiler said he was “heading home.”
His post was flooded with well wishes and shared numerous times.
The Southern Indiana community has rallied around him and his family after the incident. On August 14th, Weiler was in his squad car when he was hit by a semi on I-65 near the Seymour exit.
Weiler’s injuries included several broken ribs, a fractured spine, and he was also on a ventilator at one point after the crash. His cruiser was completely damaged.
The Crothersville Police Department posted on their Facebook page on Thursday, that Weiler was doing good and eating well and that he was going to be on antibiotics for a few days to treat an infection.
The post also said he is up and walking and will likely need rehab to improve his walking.
If you want to help Weiler’s family with his medical expenses, visit their GoFundMe page here.
