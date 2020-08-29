Early-morning fire damages two buildings in Portland neighborhood, fire crews investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two buildings have been significantly damaged following an early morning fire in the Portland neighborhood Saturday, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper.
According to Major Cooper, crews were sent to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Rowan Street around 4:52 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story camel back house, with fire extending to a neighboring house.
Both structures were unoccupied, with an occupied home just west of the initial building on fire.
Firefighters went in to conduct search and rescue operations and then began extinguishing the flames on both buildings. Outdoor crews deployed exposure lines to protect neighboring property.
Major Cooper said the fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes by the 28 firefighters on scene.
While the two structures on fire sustained significant damage, the neighboring occupied home to the west was not damaged. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident.
Arson investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.
