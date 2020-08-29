FORECAST: Showers for some on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SUNDAY - scattered showers develop during the afternoon southwest of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier and less humid air moves into the area tonight making it feel much more comfortable by Sunday morning. This will allow low temperatures to slide back down into the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds increase on Sunday as another disturbance heads our way. Rain chances increase late afternoon into the evening with the best chance to the southwest of Louisville. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Showers becomes likely Sunday night as a warm front and disturbance move through WAVE Country. Lows will be in the 60s.
Right now it appears the best storm chance on Monday will be in the early morning hours, lasting until midday. Stay tuned for updates. Highs in the lower 80s.
An unsettled weather pattern sticks around Tuesday through Thursday with the daily chance of storms. A small shower chance is in the forecast for areas south of Louisville early on Oaks, but drier and less humid air are in place for Derby.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.