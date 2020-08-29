Gov. Beshear: 825 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 8 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear reported in Saturday’s COVID-19 update that the state had its fourth-highest number of positives since the first case back on March 6.
In an update provided by the governor’s office, 825 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, with 145 of those cases being children age 18 and younger. Those cases include 15 reported as 5-years-old or less, and two just eight months old.
“Please do your part, live for your fellow human being and understand that we are all connected and that your decisions truly matter,” Beshear said.
Total number of cases reported is now at 47,577.
Beshear also confirmed three new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to coronavirus to 921. The three new deaths were all reported from Lincoln County.
“That’s one county grieving three losses of its own. That’s three more families who are suffering during this time,” Beshear said.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said there is definite concern for a spike in cases due to upcoming celebrations for Oaks, Derby and Labor Day.
“Now is the time to consider how you will celebrate Oaks, Derby and Labor Day in a way that allows you to share time with others while respecting the required masking and social distancing protocols,” Dr. Stack said. “If the running of the Oaks, the Kentucky Derby and Labor Day activities reflect other summer holidays, though, cases will spike again and Kentucky will have a setback to the progress we have made by working together. Please, let’s show we can learn from the other holidays. Let’s not slip and lose progress against our fight against the coronavirus.”
As of Saturday, 871,811 tests have been administered in the state so far. Based on a seven-day rolling average, the positivity rate for Kentucky is currently at 4.59 percent.
The number of Kentuckians who have recovered from the virus is now at 10,328.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
