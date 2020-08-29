Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,140 new cases, 8 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday morning with new numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
ISDH reported 1,140 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which brings the total number of positive cases in Indiana to 92,434.
The update also confirmed 8 new deaths Saturday due to COVID-19, according to the ISDH. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state of Indiana is now 3,066.
So far, Indiana has administered 1,396,309 COVID-19 tests, with 1,396,309 individuals tested. 21,492 new tests were added to Saturday’s report, with 12,033 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 5.3 percent for all tests administered.
