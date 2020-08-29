9-month-old girl dies after Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police and emergency crews were called Friday to the 3900 block of Vista Drive after reports of a shooting.
Police say a nine-month-old girl was shot inside an apartment. The told us us shortly after 5 p.m. the baby died.
They say a person of interest and a witness is being questioned.
The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone who might have any information is asked to call the detective office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.
