9-month-old girl dies after Evansville shooting

Baby Shot on Vista Drive (Source: WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook and Jill Lyman | August 28, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:13 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police and emergency crews were called Friday to the 3900 block of Vista Drive after reports of a shooting.

Police say a nine-month-old girl was shot inside an apartment. The told us us shortly after 5 p.m. the baby died.

They say a person of interest and a witness is being questioned.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to call the detective office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.

