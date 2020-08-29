Mother starts non-profit organization to help the youth after 19-year-old son was shot and killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been three weeks since Jonah Ware, a local musician and recording artist was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and his mother, Montoya Ware, wants to make sure people don’t forget him.
“I always knew my son had a purpose,” Montoya said. “I always knew that, I just didn’t know I would be the one carrying it out.” From the time Jonah was born until his last day on earth, Montoya knew her son, also known as “Lul Flex” would change the world.
At a very young age the music artist knew gun violence was a problem, but on August 7th he lost his life to the thing he swore to stop.
“All that that imparted in him, it caused him to pick up the one thing that he was against to protect him which led to his death,” Montoya said the day after her son’s death.
Now, Jonah’s mother wants to make sure other families don’t experience the pain of losing a child. Montoya and her partners Blaire Hervy and Tiffany Duncan are hoping to reach as many young people as possible through the Jonah Ware Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at getting children out of the streets.
“We want to expose them to life skills, we want to give them opportunities to learn about credit,” Duncan explained. “To learn about how to make your life situation better, we want to let them know they are loved.
They said it’s a mission they can’t accomplish without help.
“We need men on the wall, we need men to help build,” Montoya added. “What I mean by build is help build a foundation where they know what a real man is.
According to Game Changers, there’s been 14 homicides since Jonah’s death just three week ago, many of them younger than 25.
If you’re interested in being a part of the change, visit Jonah Ware Foundation on Facebook or Instagram, or donate to here.
