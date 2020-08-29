New Albany police searching for missing woman last seen August 2

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police are requesting assistance in locating a missing woman last seen over three weeks ago.
Rebecca Ruth Hoover, 38, of New Albany is listed as 5′8″ and approximately 200 pounds.
Facts about Hoover’s disappearance are unknown at this time, according to the New Albany Police Department, and no speculation has been made pertaining to her safety.
Anyone with any information on Hoover is asked to contact the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division at (812) 948-5317 or the NAPD anonymous tip line at (812) 948-NAPD (6273).
