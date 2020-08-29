Shooting under investigation in south Louisville after 1 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting investigation is underway after a male was shot and injured in south Louisville Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said calls came in around 12:30 Saturday on reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Cummings Road.
Officers arrived and found one male victim that had been shot at the location. His age was not revealed.
The victim was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating, and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
