Derby and Oaks favorites post final workouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The favorites for both Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby put in their final works on Saturday for their respective races next weekend.
At Del Mar in California, the speedy filly, Gamine, traveled six furlongs in 1:11.60. Her trainer, Bob Baffert was happy with the workout. The filly is expected to be the favorite for Friday’s mile and and eighth Kentucky Oaks. Gamine and Baffert’s Derby contenders, Authentic and Thousand Words will fly, to Churchill Downs on Monday.
Meantime, back east at Saratoga, the sensational Tiz the Law, who is expected to be one of the heaviest favorites in the Derby in decades, turned in a solid work as well. The colt stopped the timer at :59. 21 for five furlongs.
Tiz the Law will walk in his barn on Sunday before boarding a flight to Louisville on Monday.
