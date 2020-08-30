FORECAST: Multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue this morning before tapering off by midday. Additional pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. After a cloudy start, more sunshine is expected for the second half of the day as highs reach the low 80s.
While tonight will be drier, an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Areas of patchy fog are possible to kick off our Tuesday. Otherwise, some clouds remain tomorrow as we keep an eye out for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. It will be a warm and muggy day with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorm chances ramp up Tuesday night ahead of our next system with lows struggle to reach the low 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday look soggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining in the forecast. A small shower chance is in the forecast for areas south of Louisville on Oaks Day, but drier, cooler, and less humid air are in place for Derby Day.
