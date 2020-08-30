FORECAST: Showers increase overnight into early Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TONIGHT-MONDAY AM: showers and a few storms
- WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: scattered showers and storms likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers develop this evening and increase in coverage overnight as an area of low pressure approaches the region. It will remain mostly cloudy to overcast holding temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for lows.
Scattered showers are possible early Monday morning before tapering off by midday. We can’t rule out a few pop-up showers or storms during the afternoon, otherwise a partly sunny sky will prevail with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday night is looking drier, but with a stalled boundary in the area an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A mostly cloudy sky for Tuesday with an isolated shower or storm possible. It will be a warm and muggy day with highs mainly in the mid 80s.
An unsettled weather pattern sticks around Wednesday into Thursday with the daily chance of storms. A cold front sweeps through early on Oaks Day bringing an end to the rain and ushering in cooler and less humid air. Derby Day looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.
