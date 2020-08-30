Gov. Beshear: 462 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., ‘single highest week for new cases’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear announced in Sunday’s update on COVID-19 in Kentucky that the past week has been the highest week for new reported cases.
“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love.”
Beshear announced 462 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Sunday afternoon.
“With today’s 462 new positive cases of COVID-19, this last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID: 4,503,” Beshear said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now reported as 48,032.
Of the newly reported cases, 79 were from children 18 years old and younger, of which 13 of those cases are children five years old or younger. The youngest case is a two-month-old.
“We have almost 80 of today’s cases being kids 18 and under,” Beshear said. “That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful.”
Nine new deaths were also reported on Sunday’s report, which raised the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 930.
More information will be available Monday morning due to limited reporting on Sundays.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
