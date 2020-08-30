Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 880 new cases, 6 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released its Sunday morning update on new positive cases of COVID-19 within the state.
On Sunday, the ISDH reported 880 new positive cases in Indiana, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 93,313.
Indiana has also confirmed six additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday. The health department has now confirmed 3,072 total deaths due to the virus in Indiana.
There were 9,647 new individuals tested according to Sunday’s update, with 15,495 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, a total of 1,065,356 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, and 1,411,760 total tests have been administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, in Indiana there have been 10,843 total patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 2,163 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Indiana are now at a total of 70,534 unique patients according to the latest data, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 78.8 percent Sunday morning.
