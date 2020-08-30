Local veteran-owned business gathers supplies, heads to Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Louisiana are still without the basic necessities; food, water, and power after Hurricane Laura pummeled its way through the state. Some parts of the state will take months to recover.
One group of local veterans wished to continue their service by helping with relief efforts.
You can ask any soldier, man and woman in uniform; serving your country knows no bounds. That rings true, especially for veterans rounding up supplies at the Big O Tires location on Fegenbush Lane Sunday afternoon.
Groups of cars headed out to the business, dropping off supplies to the Veterans Club and Sgt. Junk-It, a waste management service.
People brought soap, towels, water, food, cleaning supplies and much more. All of it going to relief efforts in Louisiana in areas affected by Hurricane Laura.
“We’re all in this together,” Jeremy Harrell, founder of Veteran’s Club Inc. said. “We’re all trying to do life; that’s our motto, ‘Doing life together,’ This is an opportunity for us to say we got your back were going to do what we can to help take care of you.”
Owner of Sgt. Junk-It, Ronnie Knuckles, closed his business during the busiest time of year. Knuckles did so because he and his group of veterans, will move the supplies down south and become the vessel bringing all of their donations to people who lost everything.
“Its absolutely incredible,” Knuckles said. “I underestimated what this city could do to come and donate, but its been a true blessing.”
Several trucks will be loaded up and make the road trip down to Louisiana starting on Tuesday. The volunteers will stay for a week, some unable to be with families and friends.
To make it easier, Veteran’s Club donated a thousand dollars to the group so they can stay in an RV. It gives them a place to rest their heads after serving the people they’ve fought to protect.
“We don’t have any limitations on how we want to serve our vets, families of veterans who have struggled no matter the struggle, we believe in doing anything and everything we can,” Harrell said.
