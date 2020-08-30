Scientists find possible case of COVID-19 reinfection in U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus is complex. Everyday scientists are learning something new, and new information that recently came out has a lot of people worried.
Can you get COVID more than once?
That’s something scientists are looking into after the US’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection may have been reported in Nevada.
Researchers say the 25-year-old man first tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April. He recovered but then got sick again in late May and the illness was more severe than his initial infection.
Scientists say genetic tests indicate he caught two different varieties of the virus.
It is important to note that the case research has not yet been peer reviewed. Nevada’s Public Health Laboratory says after someone recovers from COVID-19, it’s still unknown how much immunity is built up, how long it may last, or how well antibodies play a role in protection against reinfection.
This report comes days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection was reported in Hong Kong. Since then, a patient in Belgium and another in the Netherlands were also reported to have been reinfected with the virus.
