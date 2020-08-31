Authorities seek help finding missing Laurel Co. man

Josh Milesko, 20 (Source: Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri | August 31, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 10:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Josh Milesko was found safe around 4 p.m. Monday, per a post on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Previous story:

Laurel County deputies are asking for help finding a missing man.

Josh Milesko, 20, was last seen on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., Laurel County Sheriff John Root confirmed, near West Osborne Lane in London. He was wearing a black shirt with red shorts.

Any information about where Milesko could be should be reported to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Deputies Jake Miller and Brad Mink are handling the investigation into his whereabouts.

