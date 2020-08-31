Authorities seek help finding missing Laurel Co. man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Josh Milesko was found safe around 4 p.m. Monday, per a post on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Previous story:
Laurel County deputies are asking for help finding a missing man.
Josh Milesko, 20, was last seen on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., Laurel County Sheriff John Root confirmed, near West Osborne Lane in London. He was wearing a black shirt with red shorts.
Any information about where Milesko could be should be reported to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
Deputies Jake Miller and Brad Mink are handling the investigation into his whereabouts.
