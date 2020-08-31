Bank on Louisville celebrates 10th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program that helps low-to-moderate-income families and individuals become financially stable is celebrating a milestone.
Bank of Louisville has been operating in the city for 10 years.
It is led by the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services and has helped thousands of people get connected to free or low-cost starter bank accounts.
Mayor Greg Fischer, along with other local banks and credit union representatives celebrated at a press conference on Monday.
“We’ve seen our unbanked rates in households drop to the all time low on 3%, which is might I point out lower than the national average of 7%,” said Erin Waddell, Social Service Policy and Advocacy Manager, Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
Click here to learn more about Bank on Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.