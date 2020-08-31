FORECAST: Derby Week - odds are rain early week; sunshine to end

- Tuesday - Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms; marginal severe risk
- Oaks and Derby: Trend drier with highs near 80
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough overnight as we keep a small light rain and drizzle chance in the forecast. There’s even some patchy fog possible by Tuesday morning as lows get down to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
While the larger storm chance will generally hold off until the nighttime hours, there is a scattered storm chance Tuesday afternoon as highs get into the 80s. Given how fast winds will be aloft during this time, any storm that does pop up could be strong.
Thunderstorm chances will spike Tuesday night and yes some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Lows will be in the 70s by Wednesday morning.
For now it appears that the highest storm chance on Wednesday will be early in the morning, with most of the storms only over Southern Kentucky by the afternoon. Any of those storms could become strong, though. Highs will be in the 80s.
The boundary responsible for the frequent downpours this week will settle south by late Thursday taking the greatest rain chance with it. This means drier and slightly cooler conditions for Oaks Day and also for Saturday and the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.
