GE employees to vote on strike authorization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances union employees participated in drive-thru voting at the union hall.
The union said on Monday that over the course of their last contract, healthcare costs have outpaced their raises.
They claimed that this has taken membership backwards, and that it is time they are afforded lower healthcare costs and higher wages over the next contract.
The union and Haier, the company that owns GE Appliances, are currently in contract negotiations.
