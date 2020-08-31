JCPS students gather school supplies for donations to surrounding communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local high school students donated several hundred school supplies Monday to other students in need.
The Unify Louisville group is a non-profit created by students from duPont Manual High School, Ballard High School, and Kentucky Country Day School. The organization began during the spring of this year by offering free tutoring to students during NTI.
At the Academy of Shawnee on Monday evening, the group delivered the school supplies as well as a check to the Shawnee community.
The group said they are dedicating to bridging an education gap by providing tutoring and various educational resources for students.
“We’re really thankful to everyone who donated and all the volunteers that were able to help us with this project,” Elia Saltzman, co-founder of Unify Louisville said.
The students continue looking for ways to give back to the community, and will broaden their mission by including more community service projects.
For more information on Unify Louisville and how to make a donation, click or tap here.
