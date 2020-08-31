Join WAVE 3 News for live coverage on Oaks Day, Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The more things change, the more they stay the same.
COVID-19 has delayed the Kentucky Derby by four months, and is the reason why the stands will be empty at Churchill Downs this weekend.
But you’ll still be able to enjoy all the action on WAVE 3 News, your official Derby station.
Below is our programming schedule for Friday and Saturday:
Friday, Sept. 4 -- Oaks Day
+ 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. -- WAVE 3 News Sunrise will include live reports from Churchill Downs.
+ 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. -- Join the WAVE 3 News team for live coverage all day from the track as well as from the studio. And here’s our annual reminder: NBC Sports Network will not permit us to show several of the races live, including the Oaks race itself. In those cases, we will show those races in their entirety 20 minutes after they’ve been completed.
Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Derby Day
+ 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. -- WAVE 3 News Sunrise will include live reports from Churchill Downs.
+ 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. -- Join the WAVE 3 News team for live coverage all day from the track as well as from the studio.
+ 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. -- The faces might change, but the official Derby station doesn’t. Keep your TV locked on WAVE 3 News for network coverage of the 146th Run For The Roses.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.