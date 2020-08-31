Joseph Oberhansley: Second murder trial to begin next week

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The second murder trial for the Clark County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside of her Jeffersonville home and eating parts of her body is scheduled to begin next week.
Joseph Oberhansley, 39, is scheduled to begin his second murder trial September 8, according to Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and burglary in connection to the September 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton.
In August 2019, a mistrial was declared on the first day of Oberhansley’s first trial, when a witness made a comment that was ruled inadmissible. Attorneys filed a motion claiming he was incompetent to stand trial, and was recently found competent in May.
In the scheduled final hearing before the trial begins, Oberhansley appeared in person for a final motions conference. Mull announced that there were no delays and no new rulings in the case.
Mull had requested to the court in Monday’s conference that no mental health evidence be brought in front of the jury, according to our partners at the News and Tribune. This followed a stipulation where an intent to use the insanity defense by Oberhansley, against the wishes of his attorneys, was requested to be removed from the case.
The judge granted the request, and Mull instead filed an intent to seek life without parole, withdrawing the initial intent seeking the death penalty.
Oberhansley’s defense attorney claimed that leaving out the mental health information would not present the whole story, and would not be used as a defense according to the News and Tribune report.
Jury selection is expected to begin on September 8 in Allen County. In-person attendance to the public will not be permitted, but the case will be livestreamed on the Indiana Supreme Court website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.