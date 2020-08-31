LMPD pursuit of vehicle chasing a stolen car following funeral home shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A report of a large crowd loitering at a funeral home on West Broadway ended with Louisville Metro Police officers chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in the parking lot. The driver of that car was then found to be chasing a person driving their stolen Dodge Dart, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
LMPD officers were first dispatched to the 1900 block of West Broadway around 2 p.m. where a crowd of people was reportedly loitering at GC Williams Funeral Home. While responding, officers heard gunshots and witnessed a gray car speeding away from the area going southbound on South 20th Street, Mitchell said.
The officers, who suspected the shots were fired from the gray car, chased it for several blocks to South 7th Street and Algonquin Parkway. They were unable to make a traffic stop, and Mitchell said eventually the officers lost sight of the car.
Further investigation revealed the driver of the gray car was chasing a stolen black Dodge Dart. Detectives believe the driver of the gray car is the owner of the Dodge, which was reported stolen on Sunday.
A witness at the funeral home told officers they saw a woman walking up to the Dodge with a gun before the driver also pulled out a gun. Mitchell confirmed at least one shot was fired, but it is unclear which person pulled the trigger.
The Dodge Dart then sped away from the scene, followed by the gray car which led to the police pursuit. Mitchell said as the Dodge left the parking lot of the funeral home, a person and a witness’ car were hit, though no one was seriously hurt.
No arrests have been made and the drivers of the two cars in question have not been located.
No one from the funeral at GC Williams happening at the time of the shooting is believed to have been involved, Mitchell said.
The investigation is being conducted by the LMPD 1st Division.
